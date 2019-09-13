Mum-to-be Lydia Bright shares a look inside her stylish Essex home

Lydia Bright has shared her excitement as she prepares to welcome her first child with former boyfriend Lee Cronin in February, and told HELLO! she is planning an extension to her home so there is enough space for her and her baby. The mum-to-be lives in Essex and often shares glimpses inside her house on social media, which features stylish pastel and metallic accessories, and pieces from high street stores including Next and Matalan.
The living room is painted white with wooden flooring, and has been furnished with a Next velvet sofa and matching footstool in a soft blush pink hue. The high street sofa costs from £1,075 and adds a pretty colour pop to the space.