﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Mum-to-be Lydia Bright shares a look inside her stylish Essex home

See where the former TOWIE star will welcome her first baby

...
Mum-to-be Lydia Bright shares a look inside her stylish Essex home
You're reading

Mum-to-be Lydia Bright shares a look inside her stylish Essex home

1/6
Next

We think Rochelle Humes just wore the ideal budget wedding dress
1-Lydia-Bright-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

Lydia Bright has shared her excitement as she prepares to welcome her first child with former boyfriend Lee Cronin in February, and told HELLO! she is planning an extension to her home so there is enough space for her and her baby. The mum-to-be lives in Essex and often shares glimpses inside her house on social media, which features stylish pastel and metallic accessories, and pieces from high street stores including Next and Matalan.

The living room is painted white with wooden flooring, and has been furnished with a Next velvet sofa and matching footstool in a soft blush pink hue. The high street sofa costs from £1,075 and adds a pretty colour pop to the space.

2-Lydia-Bright-living-room-before
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Previously, Lydia had a different velvet sofa, which she had topped with faux fur throws and stag print cushions from Matalan to create a cosy spot to snuggle up in the winter.

MORE: Lydia Bright reveals exclusive details about her pregnancy with HELLO!

3-Lydia-Bright-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Lydia’s kitchen has white cabinets and wooden worktops, with tiled walls and a Rangemaster Classic oven. The former TOWIE star has a floral patterned kettle from Liberty London, and a mint green Smeg toaster on display.

4-Lydia-Bright-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

The 28-year-old hosted her mum for a Valentine’s Day dinner, with the pair sitting at Lydia’s dining table to tuck into a three-course feast. The round white dining table was positioned in the corner of the room, with Debbie and Lydia sat on matching yellow velvet cushioned chairs.

GALLERY: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

5-Lydia-Bright-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Lydia’s bedroom has a calming white colour scheme, with a black metal-framed double bed and ornate carved wooden bedside table, where Lydia has an array of books, a lamp and candle.

6-Lydia-Bright-house-dressing-table
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

The mum-to-be has a Hollywood-style light up mirror at her dressing table, while her dining chair also doubles up as a spot where Lydia can do her hair and makeup in the bedroom.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...