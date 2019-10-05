﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Strictly Come Dancing's Emma Barton shares a look inside her beautiful home

See where the Strictly contestant spends her downtime

...
Strictly Come Dancing's Emma Barton shares a look inside her beautiful home
You're reading

Strictly Come Dancing's Emma Barton shares a look inside her beautiful home

1/6
Next

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez share a glimpse inside their chic Manchester home
1-Emma-Barton-Strictly-Come-Dancing
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

It has been a whirlwind few months for Emma Barton, who has been busy juggling her role as Honey Mitchell on EastEnders with Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals alongside Anton Du Beke. The pair have gone from strength-to-strength in the competition, achieving their first tens in November. And when Emma finally gets the opportunity to relax and put her feet up, she has the most beautiful home to return to.

The 42-year-old occasionally gives fans glimpses into her property, showing her quirky living room décor and her pet dog Poppy. See more of where Emma lives below…

2-Emma-Barton-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

The EastEnders actress has been fuelling her busy days of rehearsals by preparing meals from her friend Lisa Faulkner's cookbook at home. She shared a glimpse inside her kitchen as she finished her meal prep, showing her charcoal grey worktops and tiled walls in the process.

MORE: Inside the homes of the Strictly Come Dancing dancers

3-Emma-Barton-house-Christmas-decorations
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Emma showed how she had decorated her living room at Christmas, with white branches adorned with fairy lights and baubles in place of a traditional Christmas tree. It was positioned next to the fireplace, where there are Jo Malone candles and flowers on display, with a framed black-and-white portrait and traditional telephone on a dresser in the background.

4-Emma-Barton-house-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

The actress' pet dog Poppy often features in her Instagram posts, including this snap on her bed at Christmas, showing the chopped logs that are stacked up in the fireplace in the living room.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

5-Emma-Barton-house-living-room-table
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

"Living room table…" Emma simply captioned this snap, which showed how she had topped the table with a vintage typewriter, tripod lamp, books and flowers. Underneath, Emma has filled a wicker hamper with fairy lights to create a decorative finishing touch.

6-Emma-Barton-house-decor
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

The table provided the perfect spot for Emma to show off her new shoes, which she put next to her vintage typewriter and a framed artwork of a woman's lips.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...