Inside the Winter Love Island villa – complete with a boys' dressing room & the dog house

You might like...
-
See inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home
-
OPINION: "Yet again, Love Island fail us with diverse body shapes"
I’m not sure what I was expecting, really, and maybe I shouldn’t have been so naive. But I genuinely thought that this upcoming series of Love...
-
Fans spot Holly Willoughby in same dress as this Love Island star - but they styled it totally different
We all know the awkward moment when you realise you’re wearing the same dress as someone else, but luckily the majority of us don’t have hundreds...
-
Meet the 12 winter Love Island contestants including Rochelle Humes' younger sister
-
Inside Meghan Markle's former Toronto home as Sussexes prepare to split time between UK & North America