Inside the Winter Love Island villa – complete with a boys' dressing room & the dog house

The first series of Winter Love Island is set to start on 12 January

You're reading

1-Love-Island-villa-exterior
Photo: © ITV
1/11

ITV has offered the first look inside the new Winter Love Island villa in Cape Town, South Africa – and it looks amazing! From the neon signs and colourful beanbags to the beach hut and communal bedroom, the new villa maintains several elements that viewers know and love from the Majorca series, but with some fun new additions. As well as a 'vibey' hideaway, the boys will also get their own dressing room for getting ready and lad chat, while there's even 'The Dog House' for anyone kicked out of their own bed.

Meanwhile, the outdoor area features a huge deck, swimming pool and outdoor kitchen boasting amazing views. Keep reading to see more ahead of the new series launch on ITV2 on Sunday 12 January.

2-Love-Island-villa-living-room
Photo: © ITV
2/11

The living room

Just like in the Majorca villa, the living room has a huge L-shaped sofa lined with colourful pink, blue and yellow cushions. However, the Winter Love Island villa benefits from double-height ceilings and huge windows overlooking the surrounding scenery.

3-Love-Island-villa-Dog-House
Photo: © ITV
3/11

The Dog House

Islanders will never have to resort to sleeping on the sofa or daybeds after an argument with their partner this series, thanks to The Dog House! A new addition to the villa, it consists of a double bed that folds away behind wooden doors in the living room. Genius.

4-Love-Island-Villa-bedroom
Photo: © ITV
4/11

The Bedroom

The bedroom looks familiar with similar décor and colours to the original villa, featuring a long row of double beds, with their own drawer units and blue, yellow and pink throws and cushions.

5-Love-Island-villa-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

The Dressing Rooms

The boys and girls each have their own dressing rooms in the Cape Town villa, so we can expect lots more gossip as they get ready each day. It features hair styling tools, lots of mirrors and drawers to store all of their beauty essentials, but we doubt it will always look this tidy.

6-Love-Island-villa-bathtub
Photo: © ITV
6/11

The Bathroom

Who could resist a dip in this huge Jacuzzi bathtub? A luxurious addition the Islanders will love, it is surrounded by frosted windows and built-in shelving, and is located next to the terrace.

7-Love-Island-villa-bathroom
Photo: © ITV
7/11

Just like in the other villa, fun slogans and phrases are printed on the mirrors and walls around each room, including a 'Lit' sign in the bathroom, which has double sinks and plenty of open shelving for storage.

8-Love-Island-Villa-hideaway
Photo: © ITV
8/11

The Hideaway

The Hideaway has had a 'Vibey' update for 2020, with a neon sign hanging over the bed, bright pink carpets and curtains, and vases of fuchsia flowers on display.

9-Love-Island-villa-outdoor-kitchen
Photo: © ITV
9/11

The Kitchen

An al fresco kitchen is sure to be the setting for plenty more drama when the new series gets underway, featuring a similar aesthetic to the Majorca villa located under cover on the wooden decking.

10-Love-Island-villa-swimming-pool
Photo: © ITV
10/11

The Swimming Pool

The infinity pool has made way for a smaller two-lane swimming pool, lined by sun loungers where the Islanders can work on topping up their tans.

11-Love-Island-villa-terrace
Photo: © ITV
11/11

The Terrace

Wow! The outdoor area at the new villa is huge, with multiple levels and many of the spots viewers will be familiar with, including the fire pit, a workout area, and a seating area with lots of colourful bean bags.

