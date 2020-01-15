Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have delighted fans around the world with news that they have rekindled their friendship – almost 15 years after their divorce. And now the couple's former marital home that they owned between 2001 and 2006 is on the market again for a cool $44.5million (£34million).
Located in the celebrity enclave of Beverly Hills, the Aniston-Pitts' marital home was a French Normandy Revival-style mansion spanning 11,173-square-foot and set on grounds boasting a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a guest house.
According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jennifer spent three years renovating the historic property when they moved in, including replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, installing a pub and even their own private screening room – details which can still be seen in the lavish residence more than a decade since they moved out. Continue reading to see more of the former A-list couple's incredible home…
Photo: Tyler Hogan