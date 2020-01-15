﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former mansion could be yours (for £34million!)

They sold the property after their divorce in 2006

...
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former mansion could be yours (for £34million!)
You're reading

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former mansion could be yours (for £34million!)

1/14
Next

Kathy Griffin opens the doors to her incredible LA home – see the exclusive photos
1-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-exterior
1/14

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have delighted fans around the world with news that they have rekindled their friendship – almost 15 years after their divorce. And now the couple's former marital home that they owned between 2001 and 2006 is on the market again for a cool $44.5million (£34million).

Located in the celebrity enclave of Beverly Hills, the Aniston-Pitts' marital home was a French Normandy Revival-style mansion spanning 11,173-square-foot and set on grounds boasting a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a guest house.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jennifer spent three years renovating the historic property when they moved in, including replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, installing a pub and even their own private screening room – details which can still be seen in the lavish residence more than a decade since they moved out. Continue reading to see more of the former A-list couple's incredible home…

Photo: Tyler Hogan

2-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-living-room
2/14

The lower level living room and bar opens out to the swimming pool terrace, and features lots of sofas, cosy armchairs and a TV for more relaxed entertaining.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

MORE: See inside Jennifer Aniston's current Beverly Hills home

3-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-sitting-room
3/14

There is also a more formal sitting room with hardwood flooring, a marble fireplace surround and classic wooden panelling on the walls. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the estate, the room feels light and airy.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

4-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-kitchen
4/14

We love this classic kitchen, which features heated marble flooring installed by Brad and Jen, white tiled walls and luxurious marble worktops.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

5-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-dining-room
5/14

A formal dining room can seat up to 20 guests and leads directly to the kitchen. The room has white walls and dark wooden flooring like much of the rest of the property, but a polished oak dining table and purple rug add the lavish finishing touches.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

MORE: 26 gorgeous celebrity dining rooms

6-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-office
6/14

What a fabulous workspace! The new owner of Brad and Jen's former home already has a ready-made home office with this modern room, which overlooks the picturesque grounds of the estate.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

7-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-bedroom
7/14

There are 13 bathrooms and five bedrooms in the house, including this room with dual aspect windows, fitted wardrobes and a double bed.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

8-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-screening-room
8/14

The Hollywood couple installed their own screening room into their former home, which would have been the ideal spot for catching up on the latest episodes of Friends or Brad's new movie. With plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green, this would have no doubt been one of their favourite rooms in the house.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

9-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-bar
9/14

We can imagine this home bar would have been the setting for some star-studded parties! Fully-equipped with everything you could possibly need, the glossy bar is lined with four leather stools and has an impressive display of wine bottles on wall-mounted shelving behind it.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

RELATED: See 9 celebrities with amazing home bars

10-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-gym
10/14

After splashing out £34million on the house, at least the new owners won't have to pay for gym membership too, as the property has its own gym space that had a vast range of weights and cardio equipment.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

11-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-tennis-court
11/14

As part of their renovation, Brad and Jen installed a tennis court with its own pavilion featuring a guest house on the top floor.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

12-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-pool
12/14

The mansion has a large swimming pool lined by sun loungers, and a terrace that is perfect for summer barbecues and outdoor entertaining.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

13-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-terrace
13/14

Brad and Jen's former home boasts canyon views not only from the terrace, but also from the first floor bedrooms, which have double doors leading out onto a covered wraparound balcony.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

14-Brad-Pitt-Jennifer-Aniston-house-outdoor-seating
14/14

There are several outdoor seating areas at the property, including comfy sofas and a more formal wooden dining table for taking advantage of the Californian climate.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...