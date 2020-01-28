Selena Gomez's former house in the star-studded neighbourhood of Calabasas is back on the market for $6.6million (£5million), three years after she moved out. The Rare singer lived in the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property from 2013 until 2016, when she sold it to Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend French Montana. Now TopTenRealEstates.com reports that the rapper is also preparing to move on after three years in the mansion, and it would be ideal for another budding young star, as it comes complete with its own recording studio and private movie theatre.
The 7,786-square-foot mansion sits on 3.10 acres of land and is ideal for entertaining, with a huge living room and chef's kitchen, and stunning backyard with its own swimming pool, spa, cabana, outdoor kitchen and a brick pizza oven. Keep reading to see more of Selena's former home…
Photo: Douglas Elliman