﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Selena Gomez's former home is back on the market for £5million – take a peek inside

Selena sold the mansion to French Montana in 2016

...
Selena Gomez's former home is back on the market for £5million – take a peek inside
You're reading

Selena Gomez's former home is back on the market for £5million – take a peek inside

1/10
Next

Planning a bedroom makeover? Get inspo from these 26 stylish celebs
1-Selena-Gomez-house-dining-room
1/10

Selena Gomez's former house in the star-studded neighbourhood of Calabasas is back on the market for $6.6million (£5million), three years after she moved out. The Rare singer lived in the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property from 2013 until 2016, when she sold it to Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend French Montana. Now TopTenRealEstates.com reports that the rapper is also preparing to move on after three years in the mansion, and it would be ideal for another budding young star, as it comes complete with its own recording studio and private movie theatre.

The 7,786-square-foot mansion sits on 3.10 acres of land and is ideal for entertaining, with a huge living room and chef's kitchen, and stunning backyard with its own swimming pool, spa, cabana, outdoor kitchen and a brick pizza oven. Keep reading to see more of Selena's former home…

Photo: Douglas Elliman

2-Selena-Gomez-house-dining-room
2/10

A formal dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows and doors leading out to the terrace, with a mezzanine balcony level overlooking the grand marble dining table. The room has an elegant grey, white and silver colour palette, with marble and metallic accents adding to the luxurious feel.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

RELATED: See inside another of Selena Gomez's houses

3-Selena-Gomez-house-living-room
3/10

This sprawling living room would have been ideal for both Selena and French Montana to hang out with their friends, with a huge grey wraparound sofa, and bi-folding doors leading out to the swimming pool and terrace.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

4-Selena-Gomez-house-kitchen
4/10

The kitchen is bright and airy, with all-white cabinets, worktops and walls. It is fitted with a double oven and integrated appliances, and leads to a large pantry for extra storage.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

5-Selena-Gomez-house-mezzanine
5/10

The first floor features a wraparound balcony and dark wooden flooring, with a piano positioned overlooking the ground floor for when musical inspiration strikes.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former mansion could be yours

6-Selena-Gomez-house-swimming-pool
6/10

Outside, there is a swimming pool and spa, as well as a cabana complete with an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and dining table. We can imagine both Selena and French Montana will have hosted some big celebrity parties here!

Photo: Douglas Elliman

7-Selena-Gomez-house-garden
7/10

French Montana has put an unusual twist on the garden topiary with this huge elephant that stands guard outside his recording studio.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

MORE: See the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

8-Selena-Gomez-house-room
8/10

A second outdoor dining area is nestled on a terrace outside the formal dining room. With an outdoor heater and fairy lights strung overhead, it looks like a romantic spot for al fresco meals after the sun goes down.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

9-Selena-Gomez-house-outdoor-dining
9/10

The house also has its own movie theatre, which has been decorated with statement palm print wallpaper and matching curtains. A neon light and wicker pendants add the perfect finishing touches.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

10-Selena-Gomez-house-recording-studio
10/10

French Montana converted the guest house in the grounds of the property into his own recording studio, with a striking black and red colour scheme, black leather sofas, and his records displayed on the walls.

Photo: Douglas Elliman

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...