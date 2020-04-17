﻿
Inside Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean's beautiful Surrey home

Andrea is in coronavirus lockdown with her husband Nick Feeney and her children

When she's not presenting Loose Women, trying her hand at reality TV shows like Celebrity Antiques Road Trip or SAS: Who Dares Wins, or running her website, Andrea McLean loves nothing more than spending time at home with her husband Nick Feeney and her children.

She often shares glimpses of inside on social media, and has been doing so even more since the coronavirus pandemic began. The property boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, as well as plenty of places for Andrea to read and work while in lockdown. Continue reading to see more of Andrea McLean's house…

In March, Andrea shared a post of herself looking cosy in her living room. It features white French window shutters, a cream sofa with a checked and round velvet cushion and a large grey footstool. 

Once lockdown was well and truly underway, Andrea revealed her home office space complete with crystals, candles and a view of her garden. She captioned the post, "Working from home has been all about discovering and embracing our new normal. My ‘desk’ has been a laundry basket pushed against my bedroom window, in the one room I can get peace and quiet during the day away from the rest of the house. I’ve discovered that I love this space, I had never taken the time to sit and enjoy the view."

Previously, Loose Women presenter Andrea had shared a look at another home office space. It featured motivational wall art, along with a photo from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign.

Andrea's kitchen features glossy cream cupboards and light grey worktops. There's also a large stainless steel cooker hood.

The living room has tiled flooring and grey checked armchairs. A number of black-and-white family photos hang on the walls, along with a quote sign reading: "Happiness is not a destination, it's a way of life."

Andrea has added a fluffy rug to the living room, as well as a corner sofa where she can put her feet up. The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open plan, making it ideal for the family to all socialise and spend time together.

The dining room area is the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations. A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

Andrea previously said her porch was her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

The garden is also spacious, with rattan furniture and a patio area, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees.

Andrea gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when husband Nick Feeney carried her over the threshold after their wedding. The couple have a small front lawn and a driveway, with double garage opposite the house.

