Inside Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean's beautiful Surrey home

When she's not presenting Loose Women, trying her hand at reality TV shows like Celebrity Antiques Road Trip or SAS: Who Dares Wins, or running her website, Andrea McLean loves nothing more than spending time at home with her husband Nick Feeney and her children.
She often shares glimpses of inside on social media, and has been doing so even more since the coronavirus pandemic began. The property boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, as well as plenty of places for Andrea to read and work while in lockdown. Continue reading to see more of Andrea McLean's house…
