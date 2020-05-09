Inside Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly's London home

He's worth an estimated £62million, so it's little surprise that Declan Donnelly has been keen to invest some of his fortune into property. The Britain's Got Talent host lives with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla in the London suburb of Chiswick, and while he is notoriously private about his family life, he has given fans rare glimpses inside his home on Instagram – typically with photos featuring his pet dog Rocky.
Fans have been given a better glimpse inside the property during the coronavirus lockdown, during which Dec has made live TV appearances from his living room and filmed a series of amusing Instagram videos with Ant McPartlin. Keep reading to see more of Dec's home…