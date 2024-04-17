Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's weddings were uncannily similar

Presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly often coordinate their outfits for TV appearances, but they may have also drawn inspiration from one another in their private lives off-screen.

The Saturday Night Takeaway hosts are both happily married; Ant tied the knot with former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021, six years after Dec exchanged vows with Ali Astall. Did you spot the striking similarities between the two celebrity weddings?

© Mike Marsland The presenting duo had similar weddings in 2015 and 2021

Take a walk down memory lane with us as we discover Ant and Dec's special wedding dates, striking summer decor and their brides' royal-worthy wedding dresses…

Ant married his wife Ali on 7 August 2021 at St Michael Church in Heckfield in front of a star-studded guest list. As well as his co-star Dec, he also invited Phillip Schofield, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard to witness the ceremony. They then travelled to 5-star hotel Heckfield Place, a Georgian manor house set on a 400-acre estate.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ant & Dec in 60 seconds

The wedding took place very close to Dec's sixth wedding anniversary on 1 August. For his 2015 summer nuptials, he gathered a similar set of stars including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Fearne Cotton and Rochelle Humes at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, Newcastle, before heading to the rural 300-acre estate Matfen Hall for the reception.

While very few photos reveal the evening celebrations, Ant and Dec were pictured emerging from their ceremonies as newlyweds – and the I'm A Celebrity stars both chose picturesque decor.

© Alamy Dec and Ali had a gorgeous flower arch

Grinning from ear to ear and holding a thumbs up to the cameras, Dec exited the church in 2015 framed by a floral arch made up of lilac, blush and ivory flowers.

The colourway - and his delicate mix of greenery, hydrangeas and roses - were reminiscent of Ant's wedding day. After walking down the aisle lined with purple delphiniums, newlyweds Ant and Ali made their way through a floral arch consisting of purple and white flowers, broken up by darker pink ross.

© Getty The couple were pictured with lilac, pink and white flowers

Anne-Marie and Ali's bridal gowns may have been worlds apart, but they were both created by royal-loved designers.

Dec's bride Ali stepped out in a spellbinding silk couture wedding dress with a belted waist and A-line skirt by Phillipa Lepley, who was also the mastermind behind Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy's bridal gown. The Princess of Wales is also a fan of Phillipa's designs, as she proved with her silver gown in The Bahamas in 2022.

© Mcpix/Shutterstock Declan Donnelly's bride Ali Astall looked stunning in a Phillipa Lepley wedding dress

Anne-Marie looked equally breathtaking in a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress featuring a one-shouldered neckline, a fitted corset with hand-embellished floral detail and a full skirt with a train.

Meanwhile, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, similarly turned to the designer for her cap-sleeved bridal gown in 2022.

© Karwai Tang Anne-Marie chose a romantic Suzanne Neville wedding dress

Still not convinced the presenters are subconsciously on the same wavelength with their love lives? When they sat down for an interview with Stylist, they paid tribute to their partners in almost identical ways.

When asked about their greatest love, Dec replied: "My family, my wife, my child, my dog and Newcastle United – all equally," while Ant similarly quipped: "My family, my partner, her girls, our dogs… and Newcastle United."

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's unseen pre-wedding dress and undone ponytail revealed in unearthed castle photo