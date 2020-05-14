﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home at Royal Lodge Windsor

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are also living there during the lockdown

Chloe Best
Photo: © Rex
Royal Lodge Windsor has been home to the Duke of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, but we have rarely been given a glimpse inside the Grade II-listed residence until recently. Prince Andrew is isolating with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, their daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their social media posts have offered a sneak peek inside their home.

Many of Sarah Ferguson's Instagram videos have been filmed in a conservatory of the 30-room property, although we have also been treated to a glimpse at the stunning gardens, and their impressive home bar! Keep reading to see more…

Photo: © Instagram
Sarah has been sharing a series of videos from her conservatory during the coronavirus lockdown, with this photo showing the impressive drinks cabinet they have, which holds bottles of wine and port, tonic water, several glasses and a selection of paper straws. It looks like they have everything they need for cocktail hour.

Photo: © Instagram
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge Windsor, and a memento from their childhood still remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

Photo: © Instagram
The family has the most beautiful grounds to take advantage of for their daily walks, with colourful plants and trees on the expansive lawns.

Photo: © Instagram
The garden looks pristine, with a wooden bench positioned underneath a tree looking out across the lawn.

Photo: © Instagram
Sarah shared a peek inside Royal Lodge Windsor in a birthday message to Andrew, showing him sat with their two dogs in a living room, which has floor-length curtains hanging at the windows, and a patterned rug on the hardwood flooring next to the sofa.

Photo: © Twitter
Royal fans got a peek inside Prince Andrew's family home when Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the royal wedding in October. The mother of the bride posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the walls, with cream carpets and green walls.

Photo: © Getty Images
King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, relax in the gardens of their Windsor estate in 1946.

Photo: © Getty Images
A young Prince Charles and Princess Anne play in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor - their grandmother's home - in 1954.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, plays piano inside Royal Lodge in 1942.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones announced their engagement in a photo call at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1960.

Photo: © Getty Images
The newly-engaged couple posed in the gardens of Royal Lodge Windsor after announcing their engagement.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Royal Lodge (pictured here in 1942) stands within 21 acres of secluded gardens, offering plenty of space for Princess Eugenie to host a private evening wedding reception.

Photo: © Getty Images
Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

