Inside Jennifer Aniston's jaw-dropping Beverly Hills home

See where the Friends star was isolating during the coronavirus pandemic

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Jennifer Aniston has previously said she would love to be an interior designer if she wasn't an actress, and she certainly appears to have a flair for it judging by the photos she has shared of her stunning home. The Friends star lives in Beverly Hills following her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, in a property that boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, an outdoor swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.

The 51-year-old has lived in some incredible properties throughout her career, including a mansion in Bel-Air that she shared with Justin Theroux, which the former couple put up for sale after their split. Jennifer previously lived in another Beverly Hills mansion with her first husband Brad Pitt, which is currently on the market for £34million. However, her current house is the first huge solo renovation project she carried out, with the aim of creating a house that worked just as well as a 'Zen-like retreat' as it does for entertaining. Keep reading to see more of Jennifer's home, as well as some of her former properties…

Friends actress Jennifer took part in a Q&A with her co-star Lisa Kudrow during the coronavirus pandemic, which took place from their respective homes. The Rachel Green actress was sitting in her living room on a quirky armchair, in front of an intricate wall hanging featuring gold leaf embroidery. The star has also painted the spacious area blue, the perfect colour choice for a relaxing environment.

Back in March, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a video panning around her living room as she watched The Bachelor final with her pet dog Sophie. It has white sofas, and sitting cushions close to a large wall-mounted TV. A table with flower centerpieces, and an open fire add a homely touch to the room

Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a peek inside Jennifer's luxurious bathroom on the morning after the SAG Awards, showing her marble bathtub with brass taps, which opens out to the side of her garden.

Photo: © Instagram
What a stunning view to wake up to! Jennifer's house has a stunning garden overlooking Beverly Hills, with a lawn and terrace for outdoor entertaining.

Jennifer's former Bel-Air home

Jennifer used to live in this beautiful house in Bel-Air with Justin Theroux, which they designed together. The house was the location for their intimate wedding in August 2015, with Jennifer revealing they had paid as much attention to the exterior of the property as they did the interiors. "Every corner you turn, you have an experience," she told Architectural Digest. "Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."

Photo: Architectural Digest

 Jennifer's former Beverly Hills home

When she was married to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston called this huge Beverly Hills mansion home. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jennifer spent three years renovating the historic property when they moved in, including replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, installing a pub and even their own private screening room.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

The kitchen still features the heated marble flooring installed by Brad and Jen, white tiled walls and luxurious marble worktops.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Brad and Jen installed their own screening room into their former home, which has plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

