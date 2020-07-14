﻿
Inside Gok Wan's breathtakingly beautiful London home

1-Gok-Wan-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

We've long known Gok Wan has fabulous style, thanks to his work on shows including How to Look Good Naked and This Morning over the past decade, and it appears that extends to his interiors too. The stylist has given fans an access-all-areas look inside his London home during the coronavirus lockdown, and we don't know what we love more – the emerald green living room, the jewel-toned dining room or the incredible kitchen where he has been sharing cooking tutorials on This Morning in recent weeks.

A standout room has to be the living room, which is painted entirely in a bold emerald green shade, including the wooden cabinets and shelving that sit in an alcove alongside the fireplace. Gok has complemented the colour with cream sofas and a wooden coffee table topped with stacks of books, and a sign that reads "You are Beautiful", which was a gift from Fearne Cotton, hanging above a gold-framed mirror. Keep reading to see more, and prepare to be blown away…

2-Gok-Wan-house-living-room-canvas
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

"So I know it's narcissistic to have a 8' canvas of your own mug on the wall but this was a gift from the set designer from Fashion Fix," Gok captioned this photo, which showed how one whole wall of the room has been filled with the striking canvas.

3-Gok-Wan-house-living-room-desk
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

In another corner of the room, Gok has a wooden desk set up where he can work, which in true Gok style has been perfectly accessorised with a lamp, parrot ornament, a selection of framed prints, and stag heads mounted on the wall above.

4-Gok-Wan-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Another photo Gok shared from the room showed how it has two large sash windows behind the sofa, with another gold mirror hanging on the wall between them and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling to add an opulent finishing touch.

5-Gok-Wan-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

The kitchen and dining room are open-plan, with dark blue walls, a wooden dining table and a vibrant yellow velvet sofa in the corner.

6-Gok-Wan-house-dining-room-wall
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

Another image posted by Gok showed how the eclectic space even has a penny-farthing bike hung on the wall! The stylist described the area as his "Happy place" adding: "Vodka in hand, soft music playing and several lit candles."

7-Gok-Wan-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Gok's kitchen sits at the far end of the room, and features black cabinets with wooden worktops, and an assortment of copper saucepans hanging above an island unit.

8-Gok-Wan-house-living-area
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

More is more when it comes to this area of Gok's house, which features colourful patterned wallpapers, artificial pink blossom across the ceiling, a selection of framed prints and photos, and a wooden table topped with books and plants at the middle.

9-Gok-Wan-house-This-Morning
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

Gok filmed in the room for a fashion segment on This Morning, and shared a picture showing how he had filled the space with rails of clothes and shoes.

10-Gok-Wan-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

We got a peek inside Gok's bedroom with this photo of his pet dog. The room has cream wooden panelling on the lower half of the walls, and a blue and white patterned wallpaper at the top.

11-Gok-Wan-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

As you would expect, Gok has amazing wardrobes to showcase all of his clothes and accessories, with his shoes neatly organised into floor-to-ceiling shelving within one of them.

12-Gok-Wan-house-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

The property has an outdoor terrace where Gok has lots of plants and shrubs, along with a bistro table for al fresco dining.

13-Gok-Wan-house-garden-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

There is also a rattan sofa with cream cushions where the stylist can sit and relax with his pet dog.

