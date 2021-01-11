Robin Roberts' New England home might surprise you – see inside

You might like...
-
Gogglebox stars' homes' unseen parts: the Malones, the Siddiquis and more
-
Julia Bradbury's stylish London home is a relaxing haven
-
Ruth Langsford's genius home hack is ideal for a cosy Christmas
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be spending more time at home in their stunning Surrey mansion now they are no longer hosting the Friday slot on...
-
Robin Roberts makes revelation about living situation with partner Amber in unearthed interview
Robin Roberts has been going out with partner Amber Laign for 15 years and proudly opened up about her girlfriend for the first time in an interview...
-
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one
Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has moved in with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe – and their beautiful pad is rather different from his family home in...