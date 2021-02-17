﻿
16 Photos | Homes

Friends cast’s epic real-life homes: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and more

See inside the houses of David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, too

Friends cast’s epic real-life homes: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and more
You're reading

Friends cast’s epic real-life homes: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and more

1/16
Next

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's epic home to raise baby girl REVEALED
Rachel Avery
jennifer-aniston-house-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
1/16

The iconic Friends apartment became so famous that a pop-up version went on tour for its 25th anniversary, and with its purple walls and Monica Gellar organised furniture it is very distinctive, but the cast’s real-life homes couldn’t be more different. From Jennifer Aniston's breathtaking mansion to Courtney Cox's unbelievable beach house, take a look around…

WOW: Simon Cowell's go-to £20million Barbados home is astonishing - and Elton John has also visited

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's Beverley Hills mansion is out of this world. Not only does she have the most incredible views across one of the world's most iconic landscapes, but the interiors aren't too shabby either.

The star has previously said she would love to be an interior designer if she wasn't an actress, and she certainly appears to have a flair for it judging by the photos she has shared of her stunning home.

2-jennifer-aniston-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
2/16

Fans got a peek inside Jennifer's luxurious bathroom on the morning after the SAG Awards, showing her marble bathtub with brass taps, which opens out to the side of her garden. Outside, the property boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, a swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.

MORE: Celebrity bathrooms that will blow your mind

jennifer-aniston-inside-home-lockdown
Photo: © Twitter
3/16

Jennifer took part in a Q&A with her co-star Lisa Kudrow from their respective homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress was sitting in her living room on a quirky armchair, in front of an intricate wall hanging featuring gold leaf embroidery.

friends-david-schwimmer-inside-home-new-york
Photo: © Custom
4/16

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer is notoriously private about his personal life, but in 2020, the Friends tar gave fans a rare glimpse inside his home in New York, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED: David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo looks just like him!

The father-of-one spoke to the host from his stunning townhouse in Manhattan, and he sat in front of a black bookcase, which had rows of books and CDs lined up neatly. A vase of flowers and a black-and-white family photo were also visible in shot. David is a doting dad to nine-year-old Cleo, who splits her time between his home and her mum's, Zoe Buckman.

courteney-cox-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
5/16

Courteney Cox

Monica Gellar actress Courteney lives in a beachside home in Malibu, California, which looks like the perfect place to be locked down in.

The property comes with its own swimming pool and tennis courts, all with stunning sea views and the privacy Courteney longs for – no wonder she has said she will never leave!

courteney-cox-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/16

Courteney's living room has a calming neutral colour scheme, with cream sofas topped with decorative cushions. The artwork on the walls, vases of fresh flowers, and luxurious accessories create a beautiful atmosphere, and there is also a grand piano which she regularly plays.

Loading the player...
7/16

WATCH: See inside Courteney's incredible living room

courteney-cox-house-tennis-court
Photo: © Instagram
8/16

The star has guest cottages on-site, and Ed Sheeran previously revealed that Courteney let him live there rent-free when he was working on a new album in 2013.

friends-matthew-perry-inside-garden
Photo: © Instagram
9/16

Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry recently moved home, and the actor has the most beautiful house and garden to settle in during the ongoing pandemic.

MORE: Man's best Friends! Meet Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & co's pet dogs

The Hollywood star posted an image of Alfred sitting outside in front of the pool, with a backdrop of beautiful plants and shrubs.

friends-star-matthew-perry-inside-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/16

His property in Malibu has the most amazing views over the ocean, and the amazing pad is now up for sale for a whopping $14.95million, but Matthew's rare Instagram posts have given fans a look inside.

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer up the most spectacular vistas, and inside the décor is ultra-modern.

friends-star-matthew-perry-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
11/16

In one photograph, Matthew and his friend were seen enjoying a balmy Malibu evening. He captioned the image: "We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do," showing the beautiful tide out in the distance.

READ: Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce – see inside

lisa-kudrow-home-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/16

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow lives in a stunning home in Beverly Hills with her husband, Michael Stern and their 22-year-old son, Julian. She also has another home in Palm Springs, where she got locked down at the start of the pandemic, but has revealed lots of her hillside mansion online.

REVEALED: Meet the Friends cast's families: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox & Co

Lisa previously shared a video taken in the living room, where Friends made an appearance as she watched reruns on television. It showed that the room has vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, while furniture includes a cream sofa, a brown suede armchair, and a black TV unit.

lisa-kudrow-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
13/16

Lisa's dining room has a black wooden dining table that matches black cupboards and a console table at one end, and white leather dining chairs. A grey light fitting hangs above the table, and there is a large circular mirror upon one wall.

lisa-kudrow-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
14/16

Lisa shared a rare photo from her bedroom when she revealed that she has a pillow printed with a photo of her pet dog. Cute!

MORE: Kelly Ripa films inside her surprisingly minimalist bedroom

matt-leblanc
Photo: © Instagram
15/16

Matt LeBlanc

The Top Gear star Matt LeBlanc is extremely private about his home life, and shares very little of the house he has in Los Angeles.

However, during the pandemic, Matt posted a video telling fans about his new show and he stood outside of what appears to be his home. He has a large porch area and huge sliding doors which open onto his garden.

matt-leblanc-house
Photo: © Rex
16/16

One of Matt's former properties was an eight-bedroom mansion in the Hidden Hills community, which is a very popular place for A-listers to reside. He sold the gorgeous home, complete with a hotel-worthy pool, in 2006.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.