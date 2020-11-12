﻿
Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in

Bridie Wilkins
Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their main Scottish residence, Birkhall, but the Prince of Wales also has another majestic estate in the country.

In 2007, Charles and his charity The Prince's Foundation purchased Dumfries House, which is set in 2,000 acres and boasts a stunning 18th-century house and adventure playground.

Unlike other royal homes, the estate is not intended as a residence for the couple – instead, it is used for a range of education and training opportunities, and it is open to the public all year round. Take a tour inside the stately home and grounds...

 

Photos obtained by the MailOnline show that the one-acre walled vegetable garden, which is known as the Pierburg Building And Kauffman Education Gardens, has been planted in the shape of the Union Jack flag – albeit without the bold blue and red colours.

 

WATCH: Charles and Camilla welcome baby hedgehogs to Scottish home

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
In 2017, Prince Charles was joined by Ireland's president Michael D Higgins in the Yellow Room. Also known as The Family Parlour, it was originally intended as the main living room of the house, although it was also used as a dining room during the 19th century.

 

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
Dumfries House is host to the annual Wool Conference, where key members of the fashion, interiors and wool industry join to support Prince Charles' Campaign for Wool. Here, Charles is photographed with model David Gandy and M&S CEO Steve Rowe, who worked with the campaign. The photo is taken in the Tapestry Room, in the West Pavilion of the home. It is panelled with cedar wood, as a natural moth deterrent, in order to protect the tapestries hanging on the wall. There is a very high ceiling, as well as 18 domed skylights, and a huge marble fireplace. The grand piano was a donation to Dumfries House by a local secondary school.

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
Another view of the Tapestry Room taken when Prince Charles met the Scottish First Minister revealed two glazed cabinets on either side of the fireplace. They house platinum decorated service sets to be used for dining.  

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
Ant and Dec met Prince Charles for their unique documentary, When Ant and Dec Met The Prince, and visited his home Dumfries House. This photo was taken in the Library, which is designed with inspiration from the culture of Constantinople. It's lined with rows of books in wooden shelves, while the room also has a large skylight. 

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
The North Drawing Room is decorated with mint green walls and gold gilting. It features a large glass chandelier, and two gilted mirrors on one wall.

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
Dumfries House was the former home of the Marquises of Bute, and this was her personal bathroom. It features high ceilings with white panels, and a deep wooden tub with black framing.

Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in
The Picture Gallery showcases a set of 17th century paintings acquired from the 3rd Earl of Bute, who was previously Prime Minister of Great Britain. It features light cream walls with several chairs and small side tables along the way.

