Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their main Scottish residence, Birkhall, but the Prince of Wales also has another majestic estate in the country.
In 2007, Charles and his charity The Prince's Foundation purchased Dumfries House, which is set in 2,000 acres and boasts a stunning 18th-century house and adventure playground.
Unlike other royal homes, the estate is not intended as a residence for the couple – instead, it is used for a range of education and training opportunities, and it is open to the public all year round. Take a tour inside the stately home and grounds...
Photos obtained by the MailOnline show that the one-acre walled vegetable garden, which is known as the Pierburg Building And Kauffman Education Gardens, has been planted in the shape of the Union Jack flag – albeit without the bold blue and red colours.
