Inside Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's stunning homes in London and Devon

Location, Location, Location host Kirstie Allsopp spends much of her time for work helping families to find their dream properties or transform their existing homes into places they can't bear to leave, so it's no surprise that she's worked her magic on her own incredible houses. The star divides her time between two properties in Devon and London, and often shares glimpses of both on her Instagram page.

MORE: Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer's top tips to add value to your home

As seen above, Kirstie has previously rented out her holiday home in Devon (current coronavirus guidelines mean this is, sadly, off the cards, but it will be available to rent again from 5 July) and has lovingly restored the property with her personal sense of style, including in her kitchen and dining room, which can seat up to 14 guests and has a sign reading 'Wow' hanging on the wall. Keep reading to see more of Kirstie's homes…

Photo: Classic Cottages

The property has six bedrooms, including this large suite which has a free-standing bathtub next to the window to take advantage of the country views.

Photo: © Instagram
The TV presenter shared a rare look inside her holiday home over the summer, which is located in Meadowgate, Devon. "Dandy on our bed at Meadowgate looking out of the window," she captioned this photo of her pet, which offered a peek inside her bedroom, which has cream walls with three paintings hanging up, wooden flooring, and plain white bedding with a checked navy throw.

MORE: Here's how you can rent Kirstie Allsopp’s ‘homemade home’ in Devon - with a discount!

Photo: © Instagram
Mum-of-two Kirstie has also added plenty of character to her London home, which was once two flats that have been knocked through to create a spacious house, creating kitchen worktops from old school science lab benches, and using a wardrobe for extra kitchen storage. This snap, shared over New Year, showed their pet dog sat on the floor in the kitchen, in front of their large cream AGA range cooker. 

Kirstie revealed her dining room on Instagram before undergoing a transformation for her series Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On, in which she filmed from home. It features cream walls with a coordinating cream dresser in one corner, a large traditional log fireplace, and a dining table with a burgundy tablecloth in the middle. There's also a silver chandelier for lighting and a large mirror hanging above the fireplace.

Photo: © Instagram
Kirstie's bathroom exudes the same vintage feel as seen throughout the house, with white walls, glass shelves, a chandelier and gilted portraits hanging on the wall.

Photo: © Instagram
Kirstie gave a glimpse at her reclaimed kitchen worktops with this photo of her son chopping tomatoes at home. The kitchen has wooden flooring with an antique patterned rug visible in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-two said she was "desperate for a home cooked meal" after a few days away filming, sharing this photo from her dining table laid up with patterned tableware.

Photo: © Instagram
Kirstie showed her organisational skills with a peek inside her cutlery drawer, which has her forks, knives and spoons separated and organised by size.

MORE: Kirstie Allsopp reveals the one colour you should never paint your home

Photo: © Instagram
When Kirstie received a beautiful bunch of flowers from a friend, Kirstie couldn't resist sharing a photo on Instagram, showing her glass display cabinets filled with mugs and china in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
We spy some clever storage in Kirstie's bedroom – a wardrobe that has been covered in the same green patterned wallpaper as the rest of the room, so it is concealed when the doors are closed.

Photo: © Instagram
Kirstie appears to have an en suite bathroom that leads from her bedroom via double doors. She has a bamboo shelving unit to store all her makeup and toiletries in wicker baskets, with a piece of wall art hanging overhead.

MORE: The story behind Kirstie Allsopp's amazing two-stone weight loss

Photo: © Instagram
The 48-year-old favours a vintage-inspired look in her home, and her bed features a patterned upholstered headboard, with an ornate lamp and retro radio on her bedside table.

Photo: © Instagram
Kirstie has a roll-top bath in her bathroom, where she has a metal bath bride where she can rest her toiletries, iPad and a cup of tea.

Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-two shared a photo from the exterior of her property in spring, when the flowers were in bloom outside her window. Beautiful!

