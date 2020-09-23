Inside Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's stunning homes in London and Devon

Location, Location, Location host Kirstie Allsopp spends much of her time for work helping families to find their dream properties or transform their existing homes into places they can't bear to leave, so it's no surprise that she's worked her magic on her own incredible houses. The star divides her time between two properties in Devon and London, and often shares glimpses of both on her Instagram page.
As seen above, Kirstie has previously rented out her holiday home in Devon (current coronavirus guidelines mean this is, sadly, off the cards, but it will be available to rent again from 5 July) and has lovingly restored the property with her personal sense of style, including in her kitchen and dining room, which can seat up to 14 guests and has a sign reading 'Wow' hanging on the wall. Keep reading to see more of Kirstie's homes…
Photo: Classic Cottages