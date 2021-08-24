﻿
Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic

The singer has the most breathtaking home

Rachel Avery
Photo: © ITV
Loose Women star Coleen Nolan moved to Cheshire during the first UK lockdown, the first property she has bought on her own after she divorced Ray Fensome. Her stunning countryside bolthole with smallholding has been showcased on her Instagram ever since.

She admitted the big move was difficult: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals." From her quirky dining room area to her private bedroom, take a look around…

Coleen Nolan's kitchen

Coleen announced the news about her exciting house move on an episode of Loose Women via video call. The gorgeous cooking space features white walls and a combination of grey and white cupboards. There is also a traditional grey AGA in the room.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen isn't afraid to show the reality of home life, revealing her cat hiding in a Tesco bag and her kitchen island in disarray. 

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen Nolan's dining room

Coleen showed off her new dining room table on Instagram - and it is safe to say one of her dogs approved of the new home addition very much!

Coleen's beautiful family home exudes country chic with pared-back wooden beams and rustic styling. Peering through the chicken-wire window, fans can catch a glimpse of her living area with exposed bricks and a log-burner style fireplace.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen Nolan's living room

The star was keen to show off her brand-new sofa when it arrived, and the L-shaped design was perfectly in keeping with the light walls, oak beams and soft muted tones of her décor, but fans were left baffled by the positioning of it.

One fan asked: "How do you get out of that door?" and Coleen replied: "I don't", with a laughing face emoji. Another perplexed follower asked: "Why do you have the sofa by the back door when you can't get out", prompting Coleen to retort: "I never use that door!"

Loading the player...
WATCH: See Coleen's home transformation

Back last year, Coleen took to Instagram with a video showing the transformation of her living room after having the carpets cleaned, as well as a before and after photo. How impressive is that!

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic
Coleen Nolan's bedroom

A brand-new bed prompted Coleen to post an update on Instagram, giving fans a look inside her private sleeping quarters.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen Nolan's front door

During the festive season, the presenter decorated the front of her house, choosing to put up a seasonal wreath. The gorgeous red, white and green wreath has circular baubles and a tartan bow in the middle.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan bought a farm after divorce - and it's epic
Photo: © Instagram
Coleen Nolan's garden

The singer has a small holding on site, where she keeps her animals so there is plenty of picturesque land for her and her family to enjoy.

