Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's secret Blackpool home – details

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan has a gorgeous country home in Cheshire that she shares with a whopping 15 animals and now spends time with her new partner Michael Jones. Speaking to The Times for their Fame and Fortune section, Coleen revealed that she owns a second property that she doesn't live in.

LOOK: Coleen Nolan's post-divorce home is a private love nest with boyfriend – photos

She was asked: "What’s been your best investment?" Coleen's responded: "Probably property. My very first property cost me £60,000 in Middlesex and recently I saw it on the market for half a million, but the house I’m selling has just sold for £895,000 and Ray and I bought that for £740,000 twelve years ago. I’ll have a mortgage on my new house and I’ve also taken on a small house that my sister lived in that I bought ages ago in Blackpool, so that’s a bit of an investment as well."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals why new partner and her daughter clash

She rarely speaks out about being a second homeowner and her Blackpool house doesn't feature on her social media channel, unlike her idyllic country home in Cheshire.

SEE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan gets candid about weight struggle

READ: Coleen Nolan makes fresh comment on Loose Women fall outs after taking legal action

Coleen's Cheshire home is picture-perfect

The TV star moved home during the first UK lockdown, after she divorced Ray Fensome. Speaking of the move to her stunning countryside bolthole with a smallholding, she said: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

In the same interview, she revealed she has a mortgage on her new home. Citing her financial priority as: "Working to pay my mortgage." Going on to say, at the time: "I've got 18 years left to pay because I’ve just taken on a new mortgage and I can’t get an interest-only one because of my age. It’s really scary and really exciting at the same time, and it’s giving me a massive incentive to keep working, which my manager loves as I just keep saying yes to everything."

Her latest home addition divided her fans

The beautiful house has a giant kitchen, cosy lounge, pub-style dining room and acres of space for all of the animals.

While her fans are usually in awe of her glamorous surroundings, her recent home addition left them divided. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three posted a photo of an eye-catching piece of sculptural art that one of her friends had made. It featured three pieces of wood bolted to the wall, plus a rustic wooden shelf on which sat an orange and a small rock.

PHOTOS: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

One of her followers responded: "Love love love this!!!" Another was less certain, however, adding a laughing emoji as they teased: "It'll look lovely when it's finished." A third commented: "That is different but I like it [clapping emojis]."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.