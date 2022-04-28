﻿
Countryfile's Julia Bradbury's epic London home is a sanctuary of calm

The former Countryfile star lives in London with her family

Former Countryfile star and mother-of-three Julia Bradbury is often jetting off for shows such as The Greek Islands With Julia Bradbury. But the star, who has opened up about her health battles in new ITV documentary Breast Cancer and Me, has her own private sanctuary at home in west London for much-needed relaxation - especially during her breast cancer recovery process.

Julia lives with her husband Gerard Cunningham, as well as her son Zephyrus, born in 2011 and her twin girls Zena and Xanthe, born in 2015. From her retro-inspired workout space to her tranquil garden, take a tour around Julia's chic London home…

Julia Bradbury's gym

On multiple occasions, Julia has treated her fans to a glimpse inside her workout space. Her home gym features panelling which has a blown-up image of a cassette on, creating a retro feel. Julia uses this space for yoga, meditation and relaxation and here she can be seen stretching out her hamstrings.

Julia Bradbury's dining room

Julia's eye for design and creative flair has been demonstrated in her makeshift office space. She showed off this area when she was preparing for a television interview, and we can see a strong monochrome theme with modern furnishings.

Upon her white sideboard, she has an array of family photographs and a large black elephant ornament - no doubt from her travels abroad. She has a contemporary image on the wall of the Queen's head, and she has finished off the area with a statement light fitting.

Julia Bradbury's living room

The former Countryfile star's minimal yet chic styling continues in her cosy living room where she has chosen a white, grey and brown colour palette. Her white sofa has been dressed with grey cushions and a faux fur throw and in front of this sofa lies a wooden coffee table. The star of the show has to be the simplistic fish artwork hung on the wall – a nod to Julia's love of the great outdoors.

In another living room snap, Julia showed off her television set which is built into the wall and there appears to be an alcove underneath - possibly for a fireplace.

Julia Bradbury's bathroom

The mum-of-three even gave her Twitter followers a look at her modern bathroom in one post when she reviewed a shampoo. She has chosen oversized grey tiles to keep the space modern and the bathroom also features a rainfall shower in chrome.

To promote plastic-free shampoo and conditioner bars, Julia washed her hair in the bath on camera. This inadvertently showed off more of her luxurious bathroom. We adore her white freestanding tub with chrome taps and shower hose!

Julia Bradbury's bedroom

Continuing on the grey colour scheme, Julia revealed her bedroom décor includes striking grey wall and minimalist wooden bed frame. She had dressed the bed with plain white covers for an understated finish.

Julia Bradbury's kitchen

The kitchen is similarly minimal with all-white cupboards and stainless-steel appliances. Despite being seen to wear very bright and colourful clothes, the presenter clearly prefers to keep her home decoration muted and calming.

Julia Bradbury's utility room

In one Twitter post, presenter Julia decided to film a video in her laundry room and behind her fans could see her utility appliances as well as a heated radiator with clothes hanging on it.

WATCH: Julia Bradbury encourages fans to let their gardens grow wild

Julia Bradbury's garden

Julia took to Instagram to urge her followers to embrace long, wild grass as she does in her city garden. The presenter admitted she prefers the unkept look to short, perfectly mowed grass and she also revealed that it is better for the environment that way.

