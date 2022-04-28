Countryfile's Julia Bradbury's epic London home is a sanctuary of calm

Former Countryfile star and mother-of-three Julia Bradbury is often jetting off for shows such as The Greek Islands With Julia Bradbury. But the star, who has opened up about her health battles in new ITV documentary Breast Cancer and Me, has her own private sanctuary at home in west London for much-needed relaxation - especially during her breast cancer recovery process.
Julia lives with her husband Gerard Cunningham, as well as her son Zephyrus, born in 2011 and her twin girls Zena and Xanthe, born in 2015. From her retro-inspired workout space to her tranquil garden, take a tour around Julia's chic London home…
Julia Bradbury's gym
On multiple occasions, Julia has treated her fans to a glimpse inside her workout space. Her home gym features panelling which has a blown-up image of a cassette on, creating a retro feel. Julia uses this space for yoga, meditation and relaxation and here she can be seen stretching out her hamstrings.