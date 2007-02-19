Reunion on the cards for Boyzone

19 FEBRUARY 2007



Hot on the heels of Take That's phenomenally successful comeback, it seems fellow boyband Boyzone may soon be following in their footsteps.



The five former members were spotted on Friday leaving the offices of London-based record label Universal - which also counts Take That on it's books - having met to discuss a reunion. The boys are deliberating new songs, possibly with some input from James Blunt, as well as a European tour and documentary. And they're not the only Nineties outfit rumoured to be reuniting - the Spice Girls have also expressed an interest in getting back together for a one-off charity concert.



Pop Idol judge Louis Walsh, who managed the group, is also set to reunite with the band. "All the lads are really excited about it - they are going to be huge again and are going to have a long career. I guarantee they'll be number one with their first record," he said.



Formed in 1993, the Irish pop group went on to sell 15 million albums worldwide, with 16 consecutive top five hits and six number ones. The band split up in 1999, with frontman Ronan Keating going on to have a successful solo career, while bandmate Keith Duffy expanded his talent base with a role in Coronation Street.