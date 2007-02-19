Troubled Britney stuns fans with dramatic new look

19 FEBRUARY 2007



Britney Spears' long blonde tresses have long been her trademark, but in a shock move the 25-year-old has ditched her girl-next-door image for a statement-making shaven-headed look. The Toxic singer's dramatic makeover, which came just hours after she checked out of a rehab clinic, has sparked fears for her welfare.



According to reports, stylists at the California salon where Britney dropped by on Friday were initially reluctant to comply with the singer's request to shave her head. "I tried to talk her out of it, but she said: 'No, I absolutely want it shaved off now'," revealed salon owner Esther Tognozzi. "Afterwards she looked in the mirror and said, 'Oh my God, I shaved it all off. My mom is going to be so upset with me'."



The mum-of-two, who is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Kevin Federline, has made headlines for her hard partying recently and was apparently upset when new boyfriend Isaac Cohen, a model, called time on their relationship earlier this month. She appeared to have addressed her troubles, however, when she checked into a clinic on the Caribbean island of Antigua on Thursday.



Just 24 hours later she'd left the facility and was back in California, though. After briefly seeing her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, she visited the hair salon before moving on to a tattoo parlour where she had two new pieces of body art applied.



According to reports published in the US, later that evening she sought treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre.



