Pop princess takes steps to get life back on track

23 FEBRUARY 2007



After a troubled week in which she has entered and left rehabilitation facilities several times troubled pop star Britney Spears has returned to the clinic she checked out of on Wednesday.



Clearly determined to bring her current troubles under control, the 25-year-old re-entered the Promises treatment centre in Malibu late on Wednesday evening. Less than a week before she had undergone a brief stint at a similar facility on the island of Antigua.



Family law experts believe that Britney's determination to get her life back on an even keel - she's registered for a 30-day treatment programme - could aid the singer in her divorce proceedings from estranged husband Kevin Federline. Custody of the couple's two young children has been a factor in coming to an agreement.



"It actually may reflect well on her that she's now gone back, if she stays and sees herself through the programme," said Jason Adess, a family law specialist in Chicago. "That way she can present to the court that she has an issue, she has acknowledged the issue, she has got help and now she is able to resume primary custody of the children."



Meanwhile, Britney's father Jamie has been expressing concern for his daughter's welfare. "We've got a sick little girl here. We're just trying to take care of her," he said in an interview with a US television channel. "It's not about what people think," he added. "We are just concerned about our daughter."



Britney was reported to have been "extremely distraught" when her father and mother, Lynne, separated five years ago after 30 years of marriage.



