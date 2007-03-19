Musicians

A delighted Ray, who shared his good fortune with his mum by buying her a set of luxury wheels for Mother's Day, shows off the certificate recognising his record breaking achievement
Photo: © EMPICS
The teenage crooner belts out some tracks from his album at Liverpool's legendary music venue The Cavern
Photo: © EMPICS

World beating Ray celebrates Mother's Day his way

19 MARCH 2007

Chart topping X Factor runner-up Ray Quinn treated his mum to a very special Mother's Day present, a brand new BMW. And while he was about it, he also picked up one for himself - to mark his debut album entering the British charts at number one, a success which also brought him a world record.

The 18-year-old's disc, Doing It My Way, went straight to the top slot on Sunday, making him the youngest person ever to have a best selling album without releasing a single.

"I feel on top of the world," said Ray. "I have to keep pinching myself to make sure the last few months have not been a dream."

The talented youngster beat fellow X Factor contestant Ben Mills to the number one spot in a closely fought contest. And he received a hero's welcome as he arrived at Liverpool's legendary music venue The Cavern to play songs from his album and pick up his world record honour.

Ray was presented with a plaque celebrating his achievement, which will be displayed on The Cavern's Wall Of Fame alongside memorabilia from Liverpool legends The Beatles and music veteran Elton John.

