Newly knighted Bono talks titles in Dublin

Bono was joined by his fashion designer wife Ali at the Dublin ceremony where he was awarded a KBE for his services to music and humanitarian causes
Despite not being allowed to use the title Sir, the musician joked that there were other alternatives like "Lord of lords, your demi-godness"
30 MARCH 2007
U2 frontman Bono won't be entitled to use the title Sir after receiving an honorary knighthood in Dublin because he's not a British citizen. The Irish rock star and campaigner didn't seem too fussed about the small print, though. "You have permission to call me anything you want except Sir," he said before suggesting alternatives. "Lord of lords, your demi-godness - that'll do."
A delighted Bono was joined by proud wife Ali Hewson, his four children, and fellow band members The Edge and Adam Clayton for the ceremony at the official residence of British Ambassador David Reddaway in Dublin. The 46-year-old, whose new title is Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, says the accolade will help him to spread the message about Third World debt.
"An award like this actually really helps me get through a few doors I wouldn't get through, and that's the truth, that's the way the world is." British Prime Minister Tony Blair sent a message praising him for his charity work. "I'll leave it to others far more knowledgeable than me to talk about U2's music - all I'll say is that, along with millions of others right across the world, I'm a huge fan," wrote Mr Blair.
The rocker follows in the footsteps of other non-British recipients of the honour, including Bob Geldof, Bill Gates, Placido Domingo and Steven Spielberg.
