It's ladies night as Prince begins his London reign

11 MAY 2007



Revered the world over for his breathlessly sexy delivery, Prince is bound to draw a crowd of glamorous ladies anywhere he performs. So the coolest names of London's night scene, among them Lisa Snowdon and Peaches Geldof, flocked in droves to see the iconic funk artist playing a trendy London music venue.



Also turning out to catch Thursday's invitation-only gig at Koko were pop beauty Sophie Ellis Bextor and presenter Fearne Cotton. And it wasn't only the girls who were eager to see Prince in action, as Grace Kelly singer Mika, David Walliams and Will Young were in the audience, too.



Fans are promised something special when the US chart-topper kicks off his British tour with 21 dates in the capital this summer. Not only are the tickets priced at a reasonable £31.21, a figure inspired by his recent record 3121, but the singer also plans to change his show every night, having learnt a repertoire of 150 songs. There may be even further treats in store, as Prince has hinted he may ask Amy Winehouse to duet with him, performing her song Love Is A Losing Game.



Then the 48-year-old - who says he takes his inspiration from "prophets from the Bible" - will take time off to travel and study Christian texts.