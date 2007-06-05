Rod reveals wedding date as he dedicates song to Penny

Rod Stewart made the ultimate romantic gesture this week as he dedicated a rendition of The Way You Look Tonight - sung in front of a royal audience - to his fiancée Penny Lancaster. The Queen was present when the crooner performed the love song for his wife-to-be at a private black-tie reception in aid of charity at St James's Palace. And he surprised the 150 guests, who also included the Duke of Edinburgh, by revealing: "We're getting married in two weeks' time."



The couple, who have an 19-month old son called Alistair, are apparently due to wed on June 16 in a luxury hotel on the Italian island of Capri. They became engaged two years ago when the 62-year-old singer proposed - like Tom Cruise did with Katie Holmes - to his model love at the top of the Eiffel Tower. It will be the third trip to the altar for Rod who was previously married to Alana Hamilton and Rachel Hunter.



A popular performer with members of the royal family - the Duchess of Cornwall has his tunes on her iPod - Rod had been asked to perform at the event in aid of the Royal National Institute For The Blind.