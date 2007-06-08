Family and famous pals turn out for Paul's secret gig

hellomagazineWeb
Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise were among the 1,000 fans watching the former Beatle perform at the 'secret' gig, which was only announced the day before
Joined by her husband Alasdhair Willis, the veteran musician's daughter Stella was on hand to support Paul as he took to the stage
8 JUNE 2007
He could fill Wembley Stadium at the drop of a hat, but for Paul McCartney, less was more this week. The former Beatle performed in front of 1,000 fans – including luminaries from the worlds of fashion, film and music – at a secret gig in London. The music icon took to the stage in Camden rock and roll venue the Electric Ballroom in front of a celebrity-studded audience.
Among those being treated to a set made up of old favourites and new material was British thesp Emma Thompson. The Love Actually star, who's just started shooting a new version of Brideshead Revisited, was enjoying an evening out with her actor husband Greg Wise.
And cheering on their famous dad - who released his 21st solo album Memory Almost Full this week - were Paul's daughters Stella and Mary, a photographer. The sisters took in the 90-minute show from one of the period theatre venue's balconies. They were joined by Kate Moss, who seemed particularly inspired by one of the musical numbers - singing along enthusiastically to Hey Jude.
Also turning out to catch Thursday's free gig was Pierce Brosnan and his troubled 22-year-old son Sean. The James Bond hunk has recently been getting in touch with his own musical side. He's currently in the middle of lensing a big screen version of West End theatre hit Mamma Mia alongside Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.
