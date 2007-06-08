Family and famous pals turn out for Paul's secret gig

8 JUNE 2007



He could fill Wembley Stadium at the drop of a hat, but for Paul McCartney, less was more this week. The former Beatle performed in front of 1,000 fans – including luminaries from the worlds of fashion, film and music – at a secret gig in London. The music icon took to the stage in Camden rock and roll venue the Electric Ballroom in front of a celebrity-studded audience.



Among those being treated to a set made up of old favourites and new material was British thesp Emma Thompson. The Love Actually star, who's just started shooting a new version of Brideshead Revisited, was enjoying an evening out with her actor husband Greg Wise.



And cheering on their famous dad - who released his 21st solo album Memory Almost Full this week - were Paul's daughters Stella and Mary, a photographer. The sisters took in the 90-minute show from one of the period theatre venue's balconies. They were joined by Kate Moss, who seemed particularly inspired by one of the musical numbers - singing along enthusiastically to Hey Jude.



Also turning out to catch Thursday's free gig was Pierce Brosnan and his troubled 22-year-old son Sean. The James Bond hunk has recently been getting in touch with his own musical side. He's currently in the middle of lensing a big screen version of West End theatre hit Mamma Mia alongside Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.