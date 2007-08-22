Gwen Stefani wows crowds in Malaysia with special show

22 AUGUST 2007



American chanteuse Gwen Stefani's midriff-showing stage outfits are as much a part of her image as her platinum blonde locks and red pout. But her enviable washboard stomach was kept firmly under wraps this week as she took to the stage in Kuala Lumpur, to play her first ever concert in the Malaysian capital.



The pop singer - whose new single, Early Winter will be released in October - had put together a special series of stage outfits for the two-hour concert which were designed to be respectful of the local culture. Tight tops were covered in jackets, short skirts were accompanied with leggings and leotards and outfits were accessorised with gloves.



More demure didn't mean the show was any less spectacular, though. The 37-year-old musician wowed the 7000-strong crowd with a colourful costume change for every song. Among her eye-catching outfits was a silver waitress-style ensemble and a sparkling jailhouse uniform. Meanwhile, Gwen's backing dancers, the Japanese Harajuku Girls, also went for maximum impact, dressed as leather-clad policewomen.