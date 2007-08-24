Hopefuls strut their stuff as J Lo launches music video dance contest

24 AUGUST 2007



There was hip-shaking, high-kicking and foot-tapping in abundance in New York's Roseland Ballroom this week as Jennifer Lopez launched a US-wide search for a female dancer to appear in her upcoming music video. In a scene reminiscent of Fame, the 38-year-old singer looked on as hopefuls strutted their stuff to the beat of songs from her albums.



Asked what she thought made for a good dancer, Jennifer said: "I look for somebody who can pick up choreography but also has stage presence." Would be 'Jennies from the block' were judged on rhythm, confidence and presentation during their 30-second trial.



The competition moves onto Dallas next weekend, followed next month by Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and finishing in Las Vegas on September 28. Contenders who want to show off their fancy footwork to J Lo also have the option of posting entries on the website becauseyourhot.com.



All finalists' auditions will be posted on this same site for viewers to pick an overall winner, to be announced on November 12. The triumphant contestant will then get to work lensing the video for a single to be taken from the Latina performer's new album, Brave, which hits stores in October.