The pair, who are old pals and were recently among guests enjoying a short break on a yacht owned by France's wealthiest man, jointly helped inaugurate the symbolic fountain
They were joined by locals and religious figures for the unveiling of the monument, which is dedicated to religious harmony and engraved with the symbols of Christianity, Judaism and Islam
4 SEPTEMBER 2007
Whether it's his charisma, his rock star status or simply his rugged good looks, there's something about Bono, a fact certainly not lost on Cherie Blair. The former prime minister's wife - who, along with her husband, is an old pal of the Irish singer - seemed to be enjoying every minute spent with him as they unveiled a fountain together dedicated to harmony between the faiths in the South of France this week.
As they joined religious representatives and Cote D'Azur locals for the ceremony, the affection between the pair was evident. They shared jokes, were spotted deep in conversation and posed with their arms around each other at the inauguration of the water feature, which is engraved with the symbols of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
U2 frontman Bono, who along with Cherie and her husband Tony was among guests soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht in Portofino at the invitation of France's richest man, is a long-time friend of the Blairs. He visited them at Downing Street on several occasions during the premier's stint in office, with the former PM getting out his guitar for an impromptu jamming session.
