Kelly feted by proud parents on debut night in 'Chicago'

To her parents' delight, the rock princess got a wonderful reception from the audience in her role as Mamma Morton in the West End show
Proud mum Sharon was overcome with emotion as her younger daughter triumphed in the musical role
11 SEPTEMBER 2007
As Kelly Osbourne made her West End debut in front of a star-studded audience there were cheers, rapturous applause and even tears of joy from her proud mum Sharon. Hand in hand with husband Ozzy, the emotional X Factor judge wept on her daughter's opening night in Chicago.
Watching Kelly in her role as prison matron Mamma Morton in the production at London's Cambridge Theatre, the couple were joined by her pals, supermodel Kate Moss and jazz singer Amy Winehouse.
Sharon's X Factor colleague, Louis Walsh praised the young starlet, who is the youngest actress to take on a part previously played by Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter and, in the film version, by Queen Latifah. "Kelly was brilliant," said the reality show judge. "She's only 22 years old and she did an amazing job singing live."
Kelly's seven-week run on the show follows the launch of her singing career in 2003 with the single Changes, a duet with her father.
