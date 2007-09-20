Prince rocks the London catwalk with surprise performance

Strutting across the stage with his backing dancers gyrating behind him and belting out his hit You've Got The Look, Prince had the audience out of their seats and dancing in the aisles. The show-stopping performance wasn't like any gig he's done before, though, as it came, unannounced, during a London Fashion Week event.



At first it seemed the 49-year-old music icon was simply another front row spectator at the Matthew Williamson show - the designer's first in London since 2002 - as he took his seat next to Sting's wife Trudie Styler. The first indication that the audience was about to be treated to something a little out of the ordinary came as the musician's backing dancers sashayed down the runway wearing gowns in the singer's hallmark purple.



A ripple of excitement went through the crowd as the girls - identical twins known simply as Twinz - began to dance. Prince then launched into song and stepped up onto the stage as spectators captured the moment on their mobile phones.



"He really wanted to do this, and you don't say no to Prince," said Matthew, who'd met the singer only weeks before at one of his London gigs.



After the surprise performance models wearing creations from Matthew's latest collection took to the catwalk, with the show closing to the strains of Prince's 1996 hit Kiss.