Shy James McCartney considering working with dad on own disc

3 DECEMBER 2007



While big sisters Stella and Mary have been making names for themselves in the glitzy worlds of fashion and photography, little brother James McCartney chose a more low key lifestyle, earning a living as a waiter in Brighton. All that seems set to change, however - as James may be about to release a record with one of the greatest musicians of all time - his dad Sir Paul McCartney.



"I'm actually doing some recording with my son James," the former Beatle revealed to US magazine Billboard. "We're looking at the idea of him making an album. He's doing it all. He's writing it all. It's sensational. There's nothing set in stone yet - the plan is for me just to do some recording with him. But it's really exciting."



This marks a huge turn-around for the 30-year-old, who is renowned for shunning the fame that comes hand-in-hand with being the offspring of one of the world's most famous musicians. "He is very much like his mother Linda. He has her gentleness and sensitivity and is a deep thinker," says a source, adding: "He has always avoided the limelight and is a bit introverted."



James moved out of the family home in 2004 amidst reports of a strained relationship with Paul's new girlfriend Heather Mills. Not wanting to live off his famous dad's fortune, he took a job as a waiter. Now, though, the pair have successfully repaired the misunderstandings they had during the 65-year-old's marriage to Heather, and seem to be enjoying a close father-son bond once more.



And it would seem both McCartney boys are excited about the possible project. "(James) has been playing the guitar since the age of six and that has always been where his heart lies," says a family friend.