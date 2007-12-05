Shayne woos Hong Kong as he battles Leona in UK charts

hellomagazineWeb
The X Factor winner was given a festive welcome to Hong Kong where he has a devoted fan base
Photo: © Getty Images
One of Shayne's youngest fans found meeting his idol a little too exciting and was swiftly enveloped in a hug by the 23-year-old singer
Photo: © Getty Images
The Manchester-born star, who is now based in London, was in Hong Kong to promote his new album Breathless, which is currently in second place behind Leona's Spirit in the UK album charts
Photo: © Getty Images
5 DECEMBER 2007
Shayne Ward is usually the one melting hearts, but it was the 23-year-old singer himself whose heart strings were getting pulled in Hong Kong this week as he promoted his sophomore album Breathless.
One little boy was so overcome at meeting his idol face to face the Manchester-born hunk had to give him a comforting hug. And in another touching moment, he was presented with a bouquet of flowers from a young girl dressed in a mini Santa outfit.
The 2005 X Factor winner, who is managed by Irish music mogul Louis Walsh, will be hoping his second record - which was 18 months in the making - performs as well as his debut disc which reached the number one spot in Hong Kong last year.
He is currently battling another X Factor winner – Leona Lewis – in the UK's Christmas album charts. Her record Spirit is still holding onto the top spot, with Shayne's in second place followed by Westlife: Back Home and Kylie Minogue: X.
