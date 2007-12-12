Uma and Kevin lead Nobel Prize partying at Norway concert

12 DECEMBER 2007



There was singing, clapping and dancing in Norway on Tuesday night as representatives from the worlds of royalty, acting and music turned out to honour Nobel Peace prize winners at a concert in Oslo. The evening's hosts, actors Kevin Spacey and Uma Thurman, set the tone for the night's entertainment joining singer Annie Lennox for a boogie on stage while the crowd cheered.



Broadcast worldwide, the annual show - which this year paid tribute to former US Vice President Al Gore and the UN climate panel - featured numbers from a slew of star performers.



Among those wowing the audience were Kylie, on usual stunning form in a raunchy PVC dress and fishnet stockings to belt out tracks from her new album X. The pop princess was joined by R&B songstress Alicia Keys and Scottish rocker KT Tunstall.



Al Gore, who spent most of the concert clapping enthusiastically from his seat next to Norwegian royals Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, took to the stage near the end of the event with a call for people around the globe to face the challenge of climate change.



"Let's get on with it. We can do this," said the campaigner, who had received his Nobel award the previous day at a ceremony in the Norwegian capital's City Hall.