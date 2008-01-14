'We're taking care of each other' says Britney of snapper love

14 JANUARY 2008

As troubled pop princess Britney Spears attends a custody hearing on Monday where it will be decided if she will be able to see her boys Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James, her new Birmingham-born boyfriend will be there to support her every step of the way.



Photographer Adnan Ghalib, 35, has been a constant presence at the singer's side for the past two weeks, and Britney - sharing a phone conversation with her beau to one of his relatives - admitted: "It's serious".



"We're taking care of each other. He's the only one who understands me," she went on to say.



And the music star, whose new single Piece Of Me is currently riding at number two in the UK charts, is clearly set on making an impression on her British companion. Taking a leaf out of the Duchess of Cornwall's book - who has recycled her going away outfit on several occasions - Britney stepped out on a weekend date with Adnan in the striking lacy creation she wore at the reception following her September 2004 nuptials to Kevin Federline.



Whether her choice of outfit was intended to flag up any matrimonial intentions between her and Adnan - who is separated from his wife - remains to be seen. For now, Britney seems convinced she's found someone upon whom she can depend in her time of need.