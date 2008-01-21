Kylie meets childhood idols John and Olivia at Aussie awards do

21 JANUARY 2008

Kylie Minogue has attended a host of awards galas over the past year, but Saturday's 'G'day USA' black-tie ball, where she was honoured for her career achievements and efforts in promoting her Australian homeland in the US, is likely to have been especially memorable.



The diminutive singer was on cloud nine at the LA event – the high point of the 2008 Australia Week celebrations – after meeting two of her childhood idols. Fellow Aussie Olivia Newton-John performed songs from Grease while John Travolta, on whom Kylie admits to having had a youthful crush, presented her with the award.



"Tell me this isn't happening," the star-struck 39-year-old told the other 1,200 guests. "John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John! I'm eight years old again and back in Melbourne!".



Another highlight of the evening was a special video message from some of showbiz's biggest names, including Sting who praised her "courage, bravery, grace under pressure," adding: "Like any man on the planet, I'm not immune to your iconic beauty." If that wasn't enough to make her blush, Aussie director Baz Luhrman compared her to Marilyn Monroe.



Also helping honour Down Under talent was Harrison Ford, who attended with his partner Calista Flockhart. The Indiana Jones actor presented an award to Aussie director Phillip Noyce, who directed him in Patriot Games and Clear And Present Danger.



The ball traditionally recognises high profile Australians for their contribution to their respective industries and for excellence in promoting Australia in the US. Previous honourees include Olivia Newton-John, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson.