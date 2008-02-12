Home on her idyllic Uruguay farm Shakira talks marriage and kids

12 FEBRUARY 2008

Colombian songstress Shakira has denied she is preparing to wed her Argentine boyfriend Antonio De La Rua. Her comments came after reports began circulating that she was planning the nuptials in Uruguay, where she arrived from Miami on Saturday. The Hips Don't Lie beauty, who is set to stay on her stunning rural estate La Colorada in Maldonado province for a month to find inspiration for her next album, admitted, however, she wants to be with Antonio in the years to come.



"I fantasise about many things. About having kids, about living a happy life at Antonio's side for many years, above and beyond what a ceremony represents," she told a Uruguay newspaper. She says that formalising her relationship doesn't have the same allure as when she was younger. "When somebody is 15, she dreams of putting on a white dress and walking to the altar. When you're 31, you see different things," she explained.



Antonio, son of former Argentine president Fernando De La Rua, began dating the star in 2000 and is expected to join his stunning girlfriend at the farm this week.



Shakira's huge spread near the Atlantic Ocean includes a recording studio. And the talented singer-songwriter says she's hoping to be inspired there by her favourite Uruguayan poet Juana de Ibarbourou. "I'm preparing my future album and I'm getting started on that, being alone with myself, after which some musician friends will come and we'll see what happens," she says.



