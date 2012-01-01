Pop sensation George to tour North America for first time in 17 years

26 MARCH 2008

He's spent the last two years wowing 1.3 million fans with 80 shows across Europe, and now George Michael has some exciting news for his North American followers. The 44-year-old singer is to take his Grammy winning soul-influenced pop sounds to the US and Canada for the first time in almost two decades.



George - who rose to fame as one half of Eighties pop duo Wham! - kicks off a 22-date 25 Live Tour in San Diego on June 17, winding up in Sunrise, Florida, on August 3. He'll also perform in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada and New York and LA.



The special shows are to celebrate the American release of the singer's greatest hits album Twenty Five - named in honour of the formidable span of his career. It was unveiled in the UK in 2006, and is due to hit US stores on April 1.



Tickets for the seven-week run of shows go on sale on April 6.