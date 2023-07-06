Wham's Andrew Ridgeley: where is the star now?

Find out what the singer has been up to since the end of Wham!

Wham! is the beloved 1980s band that everyone is talking about right now following the release of the documentary all about the iconic duo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, that landed on Netflix on 5 July. While George very sadly died on Christmas Day 2016, where is Andrew today? Find out here…

After Wham! broke up when George wanted to carve out a solo career for himself, Andrew went on to release one solo album that was unsuccessful, but fulfilled his contract with CBS Records. Speaking about the situation, Andrew said that it was "disappointing and depressing to receive quite such a beating" over the album.

Following the album's release, Andrew remained out of the public spotlight, reappearing very rarely for some events, including a concert with George in Rio de Janeiro, the BBC Two show Fantasy Football League, and a 2005 documentary about George. He told The Big Issue: "I didn't have any real ambitions to do anything else in music," he said. "I didn't have any artistic destiny like Yog. I had a girlfriend and we had a really rather nice couple of years in LA."

Andrew is now dating Amanda Cronin

Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted that Andrew also made a cameo appearance in the Christmas rom-com Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

Speaking about making the documentary, Andrew told NME: "The nice thing about Wham! is that it was almost exclusively a joyful and positive period in both our lives. It had a beginning, middle, and an end – so it makes a great story."

He is also involved in charity work, including a charity bike ride called the Dallaglio Cycle Slam.

What is Andrew Ridgeley's personal life?

Andrew was in a relationship with Bananarama band member Keren Woodward from 1990 to 2017, and the pair lived a private life in Cornwall. Speaking to The Sunday Mirror about how they initially split before reconciling in 2015, Andrew explained: "We split up but we are through those difficulties now and it is all ancient history. It's safe to say that things are good and we are very happy now. I don't really like to talk about my private life much but we have worked through everything." After their split, Andrew said: "We retain a great affection for one another."

Andrew has since been in a relationship with influencer Amanda Cronin, with the pair stepping out together at Wimbledon in 2022.

What is the WHAM! Documentary?

As a very popular show that landed on Netflix on Wednesday, the documentary looks at George Michael and Andrew's iconic band. The synopsis reads: "In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that.

"Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit - Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and of course Last Christmas."