George's wife creating garden tribute for the green-fingered Beatle

13 MAY 2008

Best known for his musical talents, late Beatle George Harrison also had a green-fingered side, saying he felt closer to God when he was in his garden. And now, six years after the musician passed away, his widow is planning a floral tribute to her husband at the annual garden festival he loved so much.



Olivia Harris, 59, is to present a specially designed garden at the Chelsea Flower Show - Britain's biggest horticultural event - at which George was a regular, and could often be seen strolling around with camera and notebook in hand. Her creation will tell the story of his life, from his beginnings in Liverpool in 1943 to his post-Beatle years.



She says her own passion for gardening sprang from the music legend's love of horticulture, particularly the inner calm it gave him. "He never felt more at peace (than in the garden)," she tells The Radio Times. "Every time I go out there I think he'll just pop out from behind a shrub, like he used to."



Gardening fans and Beatle followers alike can check out Olivia's plot at the Chelsea Flower Show from May 20-24.