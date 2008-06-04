Mini Spice reunion as Mel B joins Geri and Emma at awards do

They said Goodbye earlier this year when their hugely-successful global comeback tour wrapped up in February, but there was a partial Spice Girls reunion this week when Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown attended a London magazine awards bash together.



The trio, who appeared to have coordinated their outfits, were the star attractions at the award bash - at which they picked up a gong honouring the band. Victoria Beckham, currently in the US after presenting an award at New York's CDFA Fashion Awards, and Mel C – who has been busy promoting her solo album This Time with a series of gigs – were unable to attend.



Geri and Mel sparkled, literally, in sequin- encrusted Las Vegas-style evening gowns. And Emma - who also went for a low-cut, floor-length number - showed off her new cropped 'do.



The youngest Spice Girl - who welcomed baby Beau with her pop singer partner Jade Jones nine months ago - wasn't the only talent debuting a new look at the ceremony, which recognises the achievements of women in TV, film, music, literature and business.



Collecting the coveted editor's choice award, Smile singer Lily Allen was unmissable, set apart by her candyfloss pink locks. The 23-year-old, who'd previously gone from brunette to blonde, admitted her striking new look was all her own work. "I did it myself in the bathroom," she revealed, adding: "I'm happy with it."