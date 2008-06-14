After performing her one-hour set in Russia, the Rehab star was then flown straight back to the UK
The Chelsea FC owner and his pretty girlfriend joined Amy on stage after her performance to thank her
Chanteuse Amy Winehouse has sung all over the world. Now she can add a Moscow bus shelter to her list of glamorous venues.
Back To Black star Amy performed her one-off private gig last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new art gallery set up by Daria Zhukova, the girlfriend of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
The troubled diva was reportedly paid £1 million for her one-hour set, with Chelsea FC owner Roman flying her to the event in his private jet.
Hosted by beautiful brunette Daria, a former model, 300 celebrities and famous faces from the art world gathered for the glitzy inauguration of The Garage. The building was a former bus shelter and is twice the size of a football pitch.
"Amy thoroughly enjoyed herself," said the singer's spokesman.
"She was very happy to play her part in the restoring of such a great building to its future use as a space for contemporary art."