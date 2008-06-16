Sting looks back as The Police close Isle of Wight Festival

16 JUNE 2008

Taking to the stage to close Britain's annual Isle of Wight Festival with The Police, frontman Sting was in a mood for reminiscing. After thrilling the 50,000-strong crowd with a selection of the band's greatest hits, including Message In A Bottle and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, the 56-year-old musician talked about the last time he visited the music event.



"When I came in 1969 to see Bob Dylan I got a lift with a mate from Newcastle," said the frontman. "Here I am now with The Police."



Wrapping up the three-day rock bonanza - one of Britain's longest-running and highest-profile festivals - was no doubt a poignant event for the three-piece. With their reunion tour coming to an end, it was one of the final UK appearances for the band, who have no plans to work together again in the future.



The group topped a bill of some of the hottest UK acts of the moment. Also entertaining festival-goers over the weekend were glam girl band Sugarbabes, Scottish star KT Tunstall, as well as rising talent Kate Nash, the London-born songbird whom hellomagazine.com tipped for success last year.