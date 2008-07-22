The jazz sensation, pictured with her husband last October, has continued to emphasise her affection for incarcerated spouse Blake, who's been on remand for nine months awaiting sentencing
While Amy wasn't at the hearing, several women close to her husband were in court. Among them were his mum Georgette (right) and friend Sophie (second from left)
Distraught Amy Winehouse stayed away as her husband Blake Fielder-Civil was sentenced to 27 months detention on a charge of assault. The singer, who'd hoped her spouse would be eligible for immediate release because of the nine months he has already spent on remand, was not present at Monday's hearing.
Instead Blake was supported in the packed courthouse by his mother Georgette and 21-year-old German model pal Sophie Schandorff.
The earliest the jazz sensation can expect her man home is Christmas, as he must serve as least half the total sentence. A spokesman for Amy said: "It will be a relief because there is a release date now."
Since Blake's incarceration the Grammy-winning Rehab star has regularly referred to her husband on stage and emphasised her commitment to him by wearing hair adornments bearing his name in her trademark beehive.