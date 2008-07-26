Mick is expected to share his big day with his American fashion stylist love L'Wren. The singer can also celebrate being named one of Britain's sexiest older men this week
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
After more than 40 years performing, Mick and the rest of the Rolling Stones show no signs of retiring
Photo: © Getty Images
26 JULY 2008
While most people celebrating their 65th birthday are finishing the career, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shows no signs of slowing down as he enters the landmark year on Saturday.
After completing the hugely successful Bigger Bang tour in 2007 – and then subsequently working as executive producer on the Martin Scorsese film Shine A Light - Mick and the rest of the Stones are still going strong.
This week, the rock giants left their record company EMI after 31 years and signed "an exclusive, long-term worldwide" deal with Universal. With the new contract including future albums and tours, it seems the band – who were the world's highest-earning musical act between June 2006 and June 2007 with an estimated £44 million – will keep performing. "We've got no plans to stop any of that," Mick revealed last year.
For his big day, it is thought the Dartford-born singer will avoid a lavish party in exchange for a quieter celebration with his family and friends, including stylist love L'Wren Scott.