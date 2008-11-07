High-jinks and pillow fights as Macca receives Legend gong



The MTV Europe Awards seemed to bring out the high spirits in everyone, and perhaps the location had something to do with it. Thursday's ceremony was held in Liverpool where an ecstatic crowd witnessed local hero Paul McCartney receiving the music channel's Ultimate Legend award.



When U2 frontman Bono introduced the former Beatle on stage as "the man who invented my job" the 10,000-strong audience erupted in a deafening roar. "On the way here Paul McCartney, who was driving the car, was pointing out every place in Liverpool," the Dubliner told them.



"It was like being in the Pope-mobile with the Pope driving. In the universe of rock and roll bands, the Beatles were the big bang," he added.



The presentation was just one highlight among an evening that had plenty of stand-out moments. Compering, I Kissed A Girl singer Katy Perry set the tone by opening the show with a rendition of her hit single.



The American star then went on to wow guests with an incredible ten outfit changes, all of which bore her customary madcap stamp.



Meanwhile, comeback kid Britney Spears took Best Act and Best Album. The delighted diva accepted the accolades by video link from Los Angeles, where she appeared on stage with pop queen Madonna.



There was also a duet by R'N'B singers John Legend and Estelle, while Pink injected some fun by staging a pillow fight during her set.



And Beyonce rounded off the American pop contigent, belting out a high-octane version of If I Were A Boy, wearing a dress apparently inspired by the futuristic Tina Turner film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.