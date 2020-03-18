An elderly couple who met online have made an album devoted to love

We may be used to double tapping our way into dates and right-swiping our way into relationships, but online dating can be a minefield for people who didn’t learn to text before they learnt to drive. However, it worked out pretty well for pensioners Chris Peet and Frank Wood… so well, in fact, that they wrote an entire album about finding love online. Yup, an entire collection of songs with which you can serenade your tinder match - if, of course, you have musical prowess. You don’t want it having the opposite effect.

WATCH: Chris and Frank perform romantic songs

Budding singer Chris, 67, from Manchester, met former IT programmer Frank, 61, from Warrington in Cheshire, on popular dating website Plenty Of Fish, where they hit it off and arranged a jamming session date at Frank’s house. (Side note: a jamming session? Is this not giving us all serious rom-com vibes? Why does everyone our age just take us to All Bar One during happy hour?!).

The couple make music together

Since then, the pair have written and produced an album’s worth of potential hits about their romantic journey, including Online, Life Is Good, and Music Man, all inspired by finding love again in their sixties. So, who’s taking a guitar with them on their next Bumble date? Because isn’t that what dating is all about? Finding someone who makes the perfect duet with you? Well, we love a modern fairytale, so are totally rooting for Chris and Frank to make it to Number One!

And they lived in harmony ever after...

