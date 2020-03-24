These women just made history by trekking across Norway's Finnmark Plateau

There's no denying it: women are amazing. And this group of women just cemented their status as blooming brilliant women by becoming the first-ever all female team to trek across one of Norway's most challenging regions.

Maddy Turnbull, an art director on TV programmes including Coronation Street and Emmerdale, was part of a five-strong British female team who trekked 200km across Finnmark Plateau, the largest ice plain in Europe.

Maddy on her amazing adventure

Maddy said: "We did it! Unsupported, pulling a super-heavy pulk and skiing over 200km – we are the first all-female team to cross the North-South Norwegian Arctic Plateau, the largest ice plain in Europe.

MORE: How a residential farm stay helped this teenager change her life

"I'm exhausted but absolutely delighted we made it. Truly humbled to be in the company of these extraordinary women in a remote landscape that has thrown every challenge at us."

The team, who trekked for 2 weeks, raised £950 for Mini Mermaid Running Club UK, which uses physical activity and mindfulness to help preserve the confidence of primary age girls before it starts to decline.

The team faced many challenges along the way

Maddy decided to take on the challenge after being inspired by her father, who loved mountains and dreamt of seeing Everest one day – Maddy reached Base Camp of Everest just four months after her father died. She was joined on the trek with Kirsty Robb, Eve Armstrong, Brooke Nolan and Sally Orange.

To train for the expedition, Maddy mountaineered and camped in winter in Scotland, learned to Nordic ski, practiced winter ice-climbing and mountain hiking and went wild cold-water swimming every week.

READ: An elderly couple who met online have made an album devoted to love

The team and just some of their equipment

Maddy added: "The best experiences in life take courage, often courage you don’t even believe you possess – but find that courage and do it anyway, because you never know where it can lead."