The Queen stars in extraordinary home videos from her and Princess Margaret's childhood Her Majesty celebrated her 94th birthday on 21 April

Buckingham Palace released incredible footage from the Queen's childhood on the royal family's social media channels to mark her 94th birthday on Tuesday. The rare video from the Royal Collection Trust's archives shows the monarch as a carefree young Princess playing with a pram as a toddler, as a young happy girl on a seesaw and jumping around a garden with her younger sister, Princess Margaret.

READ: Royal pastry chefs release recipe for the Queen's birthday cupcakes - and they look so delicious

Loading the player...

WATCH: Footage of the Queen during her childhood

It also shows her delight as the young royal sits on a horse and is also seen dancing on a yacht with Margaret, in matching outfits, as they learn a dance routine from their mother, Queen Elizabeth, who later became known as the Queen Mother.

The accompanying caption on the royal family's Instagram account read: "Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones - we send you many happy returns."

MORE: Prince Charles sends a touching birthday message to his beloved 'Mama', the Queen

The Queen with Prince Philip on the day of her Coronation

The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in private with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the traditional birthday gun salutes did not take place as the monarch did not think it would be "appropriate," given the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Elizabeth was never expected to ascend the throne, but her uncle Prince Edward's abdication in 1936 meant that her father, George VI, became King and she became his heir presumptive. Elizabeth's reign began in 1952 after the death of her father and she is the longest-serving female head of state in world history, as well as the oldest living and longest-reigning current monarch.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.