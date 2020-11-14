Strictly fans saying same thing about Anton Du Beke as judge The dancer is guest judging for Motsi Mabuse

As most Strictly Come Dancing fans know, Anton Du Beke has replaced judge Motsi Mabuse on Saturday's show, after she had to make an emergency trip home to Germany, meaning that she must now self-isolate for two weeks in accordance with government guidelines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton du Beke addresses possibility of becoming Strictly's fourth judge

Anton's appearance on the panel was confirmed on Friday, and on Saturday, the professional dancer spoke of his excitement on It Takes Two, saying: "I can’t tell you how excited I am. I am so thrilled for so many reasons."

Fans loved Anton on the judging panel

He added: "I just love, love, love the show as everybody knows and to be asked just to fill in for Motsi for the next couple of weeks is just an absolute honour."

Many of Anton's fans took to Twitter on Saturday to discuss his judging debut, with many calling for the doting dad to be made a permanent fixture on the panel.

"Anton Du Judge – keep him!" gushed one.

"Anton Du Beke as a judge is just right – keep him!" said another, with a third adding: "Oh, Anton's face! He's so happy. Please create a permanent judge pod for him."

Anton seemed to be having a ball of a time!

Speaking on the night about what type of judge he sees himself as being, Anton told Tess and Claudia: "Well I will endeavour to be much more generous than these two have been to me over the years."

Motsi revealed on Thursday that she is self-isolating following an "urgent" trip to Germany, and will no longer be appearing on this week's BBC show.

"Hi guys, earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

"I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and makeup!" she wrote on social media at the time.